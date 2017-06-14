Tilda Swinton Has No Parenting Advice For George Clooney: 'I Have The Last Laugh'

Tilda Swinton has no parenting advice for George Clooney, who recently welcomed twins with his wife Amal Clooney.

“I have twins myself and [George] always used to laugh about me looking so tired when the twins were small, and now I have the last laugh” the 56-year-old told reporters at the New York City premiere of Okja of last week.

“I’ve just laughed. I’ve laughed at him across the airwaves,” Tilda said of her former Hail, Caesar co-star (via People).

Also pictured: Tilda joining co-stars Byun Heebong, An Seo Hyun, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Henshall and director Bong Joon Ho at the official press conference for Okja held at the Four Seasons on Wednesday (June 14) in Seoul, South Korea.