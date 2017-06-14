Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 12:43 pm

Tilda Swinton Has No Parenting Advice For George Clooney: 'I Have The Last Laugh'

Tilda Swinton Has No Parenting Advice For George Clooney: 'I Have The Last Laugh'

Tilda Swinton has no parenting advice for George Clooney, who recently welcomed twins with his wife Amal Clooney.

“I have twins myself and [George] always used to laugh about me looking so tired when the twins were small, and now I have the last laugh” the 56-year-old told reporters at the New York City premiere of Okja of last week.

“I’ve just laughed. I’ve laughed at him across the airwaves,” Tilda said of her former Hail, Caesar co-star (via People).

Also pictured: Tilda joining co-stars Byun Heebong, An Seo Hyun, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Henshall and director Bong Joon Ho at the official press conference for Okja held at the Four Seasons on Wednesday (June 14) in Seoul, South Korea.
Just Jared on Facebook
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 01
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 02
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 03
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 04
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 05
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 06
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 07
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 08
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 09
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 10
tilda swinton has no parenting advice for george clooney i have the last laugh 11

Credit: Chung Sung-Jun; Photos: Getty
Posted to: An Seo Hyun, Byun Heebong, Daniel Henshall, Giancarlo Esposito, Steven Yeun, Tilda Swinton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr