Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 6:18 pm

Tom Felton Goes Unrecognized While Singing on the Streets of Prague - Watch Now!

Tom Felton took to the streets of Prague to show off his vocal chops but it doesn’t seem like anyone recognized him!

The 29-year-old actor brought his guitar to a crowded part of Old Town to sing a few tunes during some downtime.

Tom recorded the whole experience for his Instagram, laughing as a throng of people mindlessly pass him by.

Little did they know, they were being serenaded by the Harry Potter star!

Tom has been in Prague filming his latest flick Ophelia alongside Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts.

Check out the video of Tom singing below…

