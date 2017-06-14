Tom Holland & Zendaya Bring 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to Spain!

Tom Holland and Zendaya teamed up to bring Spider-Man: Homecoming to Spain!

The duo stepped out at a photo call for the upcoming film on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) at Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

Zendaya looked stunning as always, but had one special accessory – Rihanna‘s shoes!

Last year, Rihanna gifted Zendaya with several pairs of shoes from her Manolo Blahnik collaboration and she’s been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear them.

“I told my mutha Ri I would slay in her Manolo pumps one day, I’ve been preparing for this day, I would never let her down,” Zendaya wrote on her Twitter.

We think Zendaya totally rocked them!

