Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan &amp; Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 3:47 pm

Tom Holland & Zendaya Bring 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to Spain!

Tom Holland & Zendaya Bring 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to Spain!

Tom Holland and Zendaya teamed up to bring Spider-Man: Homecoming to Spain!

The duo stepped out at a photo call for the upcoming film on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) at Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

Zendaya looked stunning as always, but had one special accessory – Rihanna‘s shoes!

Last year, Rihanna gifted Zendaya with several pairs of shoes from her Manolo Blahnik collaboration and she’s been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear them.

“I told my mutha Ri I would slay in her Manolo pumps one day, I’ve been preparing for this day, I would never let her down,” Zendaya wrote on her Twitter.

We think Zendaya totally rocked them!

10+ pictures inside of Zendaya wearing Rihanna‘s shoes at a Spider-Man photo call…
Just Jared on Facebook
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 01
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 02
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 03
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 04
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 05
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 06
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 07
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 08
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 09
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 10
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 11
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 12
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 13
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 14
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 15
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 16
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 17
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 18
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 19
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 20
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 21
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 22
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 23
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 24
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 25
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 26
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 27
tom holland zendaya spider man homecoming photo call spain 28

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Tom Holland, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr