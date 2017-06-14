Top Stories
Zoey Deutch Wears Clothes That Make Her Feel Powerful

Zoey Deutch rocks an old Hollywood glamour look while attending the 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday (June 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 22-year-old Before I Fall actress was honored with the Max Mara Face of the Future award at the event. She was joined by her mom Lea Thompson and sister Madelyn Deutch.

Other stars in attendance included Pitch Perfect 2 co-stars Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit.

Zoey recently said that she looks to wear clothes that make her feel powerful.

“My style is dependent on my mood. I don’t want to just feel beautiful, I want to feel powerful and ready,” Zoey told THR. “[Fashion] can make you walk differently, talk differently, hold your head differently, and that can be a real gift.”

Photos: Getty
