Thu, 15 June 2017 at 2:30 pm

Aisha Tyler Is Leaving 'The Talk'

Aisha Tyler has announced she’s leaving The Talk as one of the show’s longtime hosts.

The 46-year-old talk show host became emotional explaining her busy schedule, and revealed, “I just realized I had to let something go.”

Aisha is on the show Criminal Minds, voices a character on Archer, and hosts Whose Line Is It Anyway, in addition to her The Talk hosting duties.

Aisha promised to return to guest host and promote projects in the future.

Aisha will be leaving in July, when the show’s season ends.

The Talk is a CBS daytime talk show and also features hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, and Sharon Osbourne.

