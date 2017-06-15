Top Stories
Watch Miley Cyrus Go Busking Undercover on NYC Subway!

DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 2:28 am

Andy Samberg Gets Animated at 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Panel

Andy Samberg undoubtedly has one of the best laughs in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actor/producer was all smiles and got super animated while talking about his show Brooklyn Nine-Nine at the FYC @ UCB panel held at UCB Sunset Theater on Wednesday evening (June 14) in Los Angeles.

Andy was joined by his co-stars Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

20+ pictures inside of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast at the panel…
