Andy Samberg Gets Animated at 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Panel

Andy Samberg undoubtedly has one of the best laughs in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actor/producer was all smiles and got super animated while talking about his show Brooklyn Nine-Nine at the FYC @ UCB panel held at UCB Sunset Theater on Wednesday evening (June 14) in Los Angeles.

Andy was joined by his co-stars Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

