Thu, 15 June 2017 at 3:31 pm

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Get Matching Tattoos

It looks like Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden are inked!

The 19-year-old Modern Family star and her 29-year-old beau showed off their ink on her Snapchat, where she captioned one photo of their heart halves “M n Bae.”

Another tattoo was shown with the caption, “Peanut butter and cheese with my love.”

The couple first began sparking dating rumors back in November of 2016. They recently took a big step in their relationship and adopted an adorable puppy together!

See their matching ink below…
