Thu, 15 June 2017 at 3:31 pm
Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Get Matching Tattoos
It looks like Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden are inked!
The 19-year-old Modern Family star and her 29-year-old beau showed off their ink on her Snapchat, where she captioned one photo of their heart halves “M n Bae.”
Another tattoo was shown with the caption, “Peanut butter and cheese with my love.”
The couple first began sparking dating rumors back in November of 2016. They recently took a big step in their relationship and adopted an adorable puppy together!
See their matching ink below…
Photos: Snapchat Posted to: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden
