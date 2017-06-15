Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case Jury Is Deadlocked

The jury in the Bill Cosby case where he’s on trial over allegations that he sexually assaulted a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004 is deadlocked.

“I am required to read you an instruction. The jury foreman has informed me that you are deadlocked,” Judge Steven O’Neill told the jury (via CNN). “If you are still deadlocked you should report that to me. If you’ve reached a unanimous decision on some of the charges, please report that back to me.”

The jury went to deliberations this past Monday. If you don’t know, a deadlocked jury is one that cannot reach a unanimous decision or a supermajority in a court case.

The former comedian has been accused of sexual assault by over 40 women over the years.