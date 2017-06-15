Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 8:07 pm

Celine Dion Kicks Off European Tour With Stunning Performance

Celine Dion Kicks Off European Tour With Stunning Performance

Celine Dion slayed during the opening night of her Celine Dion Live 2017 tour!

The 49-year-old singer commanded the crowd at Royal Arena on Thursday (June 15) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

One of her outfits was reminiscent of an elaborate wedding dress, and the other was a white t-shirt adorned with handwritten notes of love and encouragement. She paired both outfits with shiny gold bottoms and accessories.

Celine will stop in 15 cities throughout Europe this summer before continuing her Las Vegas residency in September.

Watch the promo video below, and get your tickets here!

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

Credit: Dave J Hogan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celine Dion

