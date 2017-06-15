Chris O'Donnell Goes Shirtless for Family Vacation at Lake Como

Chris O’Donnell has been soaking up the sun at Lake Como!

The 46-year-old NCIS: Los Angeles actor – who also played Robin in Batman & Robin and Batman Forever – showed off his shirtless bod and Hawaiian-print swimtrunks while vacationing with his wife Caroline Fentress on Wednesday (June 14) in Como, Italy.

They were joined by their five children – Lily, 17, Christopher Jr., 16, Charles, 13, Finley, 11, and Maeve, 9 (not pictured).

The family enjoyed a day of boating and taking in the city sights. Chris was even spotted diving into the water! Head to our gallery to see all the pics.

“Wow,” Chris simply captioned an Instagram photo he shared during the trip. Check it out below!