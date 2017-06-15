Coldplay: 'All I Can Think About is You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Coldplay has dropped a brand new song called “All I Can Think About is You” and you can listen to it right here!

The song builds from a rolling bassline to a hypnotic climax and features the vocals of lead singer Chris Martin. The lyric video, seen here, was directed by I Saw John First.

“All I Can Think About is You” is available for download on iTunes right now and it will be featured on the band’s Kaleidoscope EP, out on digital retailers on July 14. If you pre-order the EP now, you’ll get the single as an instant download.



Coldplay – All I Can Think About Is You (Official Lyric Video)

