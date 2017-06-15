Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 12:22 pm

'Daddy's Home 2' Trailer Welcomes Mel Gibson & John Lithgow - Watch Now

The trailer for Daddy’s Home 2 just premiered online!

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with t he perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

Linda Cardellini and John Cena also star. The movie hits theaters on November 10! Watch the trailer below.
