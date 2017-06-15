Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 1:26 pm

Danai Gurira & Kat Graham Join Demetrius Shipp Jr. At 'All Eyez On Me' Premiere!

Demetrius Shipp Jr. is dapper in a suit while hitting the carpet at the premiere of his anticipated film All Eyez On Me held at the Westwood Village Theatres on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actor, who plays prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur in the flick, was joined at the event by his co-stars Danai Gurira, Kat Graham and DeRay Davis.

Also in attendance to show their support was Big Boi, Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha, Tara Reid, Keyshia Cole and Tia Mowry.

All Eyez On Me is hitting theaters on Friday (June 16)!


‘All Eyez On Me’ Official Trailer

FYI: Demetrius is wearing Jimmy Choo slippers. Danai is wearing a Gabriela Hearst gown. Kat is wearing a Milly dress.
Credit: Dave Longendyke, Milla Cochran, Paul Archuleta; Photos: Instarimages.com, FilmMagic
