Thu, 15 June 2017 at 7:00 am

Dave Franco Steps Out for a Solo Lunch in Los Feliz

Dave Franco Steps Out for a Solo Lunch in Los Feliz

Dave Franco makes his way into a restaurant as he grabs lunch to go on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 32-year-old actor showed off his fit physique in a blue-buttoned down shirt and jeans as he stepped out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dave Franco

Up next on Dave‘s film slate is the comedy The Little Hours.

Dave stars in the film alongside his wife Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Nick Offerman.

The Little Hours hits theaters on June 30.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dave Franco

