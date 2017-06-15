'Despacito' Collaborator Luis Fonsi Defends Justin Bieber for Not Singing the Song in Concert

Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito” collaborator is coming to his defense for not performing the song in concert.

Luis Fonsi is supporting the 23-year-old singer for deciding not to sing the song live after Justin recently told concert goers that he doesn’t know the lyrics to the song and would rather not perform it – and fans were not happy.

“I don’t blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that’s not his main language,” Luis said on ABC News Radio. “We can’t expect the guy to just out of the blue get it perfectly.”

On “Despacito,” Justin sings in Spanish – which Luis says was his first time singing in a different language.

“He had the lyrics in front of him,” Luis said about when they recorded the song. “He had a chance to record the chorus in English. We had a full English lyric, and he decided to take the time to record it in Spanish because he wanted to keep the originality of the song.”

Luis continued: “So I actually applaud the fact that he took the time in the recording studio to do it and he did a good job.”