'Detroit' Trailer: John Boyega Is Questioned in Intense Scene

The second trailer for Kathryn Bigelow‘s highly anticipated movie Detroit has arrived and it continues the story told in the first trailer!

The first trailer that was released showed an incident happening at a motel during the Detroit riots and the new trailer shows John Boyega‘s character being questioned over his involvement in the incident.

Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ‘67.

Also featured in the cast are Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, John Krasnski, Anthony Mackie, and more.

Detroit hits theaters on August 4.