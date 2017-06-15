Ed Sheeran Reveals His Favorite Song He's Written So Far!

Ed Sheeran is sharing details on his favorite song he’s written (so far)!

The 26-year-old entertainer stepped out to attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards ceremony on Thursday night (June 15) at the Marquis Hotel in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran



Ed revealed that his favorite song that he’s written is Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself” – and said he didn’t think that it would become that big of a hit!

“I didn’t know — I don’t think anyone knew [how big it would become],” Ed said via AOL. “I think Bieber and Scooter [Braun, Bieber's manager] knew, but I think Benny [Blanco] and me, who worked on the song, we had no idea.”

During the event, Ed was honored with the Hal David Starlight Award before taking the stage to perform as well.

15+ pictures inside of Ed Sheeran at the event…