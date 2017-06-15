Eliza Dushku Is Engaged to Businessman Peter Palandjian!

Eliza Dushku has revealed that she is engaged to Boston-based businessman Peter Palandjian!

“#Ayo..! “YES!!” Absolutely, my love. 🎊💍🇦🇲✨🇦🇱🎶 #BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed 💞💪,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a photo on Instagram.

It looks like the photo was taken right after Peter, 53, proposed to Eliza.

Eliza and Peter are both from Boston. He is a former professional tennis player and Harvard grad who currently the CEO of private equity firm Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. He has four children from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple on the exciting news!