Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 10:11 pm

Eliza Dushku Is Engaged to Businessman Peter Palandjian!

Eliza Dushku Is Engaged to Businessman Peter Palandjian!

Eliza Dushku has revealed that she is engaged to Boston-based businessman Peter Palandjian!

“#Ayo..! “YES!!” Absolutely, my love. 🎊💍🇦🇲✨🇦🇱🎶 #BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed 💞💪,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a photo on Instagram.

It looks like the photo was taken right after Peter, 53, proposed to Eliza.

Eliza and Peter are both from Boston. He is a former professional tennis player and Harvard grad who currently the CEO of private equity firm Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. He has four children from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple on the exciting news!
