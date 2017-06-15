Elizabeth Banks Calls Out Steven Spielberg About His Male-Driven Films

Elizabeth Banks accepted an award on stage at this week’s Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, and during her speech, she made a great point about director Steven Spielberg.

“I went to ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jaws’ and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true,” Elizabeth told the audience (via The Wrap). Of the 30 films Steven has made, one did feature a female lead, and that was 1998′s The Color Purple.

“Buy a f*cking ticket to a movie with a woman, take them, give them the experience of seeing amazing women on film,” Elizabeth told the audience.

