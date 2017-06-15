Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Alfie Allen packs on the PDA with his girlfriend Allie Teilz at the beach on Wednesday (June 14) in Formentera, Spain.

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones actor put his hot body on display in a pair of short blue swim trunks while Allie, 23, ditched her top fun day in the sun. The photos in the gallery have been pixelated to make them safe for work.

Allie, an up-and-coming DJ, previously dated Joaquin Phoenix several years ago.

Alfie plays the role of Theon Greyjoy on the hit HBO fantasy series and he is expected to be featured in the season seven episodes, set to debut this summer.

45+ pictures inside of Alfie Allen at the beach…