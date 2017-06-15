'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Trailer Tells Story Behind Winnie the Pooh

The first trailer for the upcoming movie Goodbye Christopher Robin has been released and it reveals the story behind children’s author A.A. Milne‘s creation of Winnie the Pooh!

The movie gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between Milne (Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

The film will be released on October 13!



Goodbye Christopher Robin | Official HD Trailer | 2017