Gwyneth Paltrow Won't Be Acting as Much While Running Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s acting career will be taking a backseat as she has been working at Goop full time.

“I’m still going to do a little bit here and there, but this really requires almost all of my time…I’m in the office all day, every day. I have a pretty big team — we’re almost 85 people — so I kind of need to be at work,” the 44-year-old Oscar winner said on Today.

“It’s just one of those things…I was so lucky: I had an incredible acting career, but I had this deep passion to produce content and make great products and curate things. It sort of evolved slowly and had a long gestational period and now it’s like, a real business,” Gwyneth continued.