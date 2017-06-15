Top Stories
Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 5:45 pm

'Happy Death Day' Trailer Debuts & It's the Killer 'Groundhog Day'

The trailer for the upcoming horror film Happy Death Day has been released and it looks like a terrifying version of Groundhog Day!

The film follows a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) who relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

The movie also stars Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Charles Aitken, and Laura Clifton, and it’s set to hit theaters on Friday the 13th, October 13.

Happy Death Day is produced by Jason Blum, the man behind such films as Split, The Purge franchise, and Get Out!
