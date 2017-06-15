Is There a 'Rough Night' End Credits Scene?

Fans of comedies will want to go see Rough Night this weekend – and there are several scenes after the credits!

We don’t want to spoil anything – but you’ll want to stay in your seat to see Kate McKinnon belting out a musical number and to find out what happens to the jewels in the movie.

In Rough Night, five best friends from college (Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.