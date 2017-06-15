Jamie Foxx Impersonates LeBron James, Sings Song For Cleveland On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Jamie Foxx made an appearance on last night’s (June 14) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and pulled out a special treat for the audience – and Cleveland!

The 49-year-old Baby Driver actor admitted that he often cries during sporting events, specifically, when his pal LeBron James is involved.

“I cried last year when LeBron won the championship,” Jamie told Jimmy before sharing that he also cried when LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors this year. He then proceeded to give a spot-on impersonation of LeBron‘s signature celebration moves and facial expressions on the court.

Later, Jamie made his way to the piano and shared an uplifting song for the city of Cleveland, “to make you feel better.” During the song Jamie pointed out that, in spite of this week’s loss, they still have Lake Erie and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, among other things.



Jamie Foxx Cheers Up Cleveland with a Song

Click inside to watch the rest of Jamie Foxx’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Jamie Foxx Impersonates LeBron James



Jamie Foxx Reveals Who His ‘Baby Driver’ Character is Based On



Jamie Foxx is Going Big for His 50th