Watch Miley Cyrus Go Busking Undercover on NYC Subway!

DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 8:00 am

Jessica Alba Enjoys an Afternoon of Shopping in NYC

Jessica Alba enjoys the warm weather as she enjoys an afternoon stroll on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress and The Honest Company founder looked pretty in a striped duster over jeans and a white T-shirt as she stepped out to do a little shopping with her friends.

Earlier that week, Jessica celebrated the launch of her new show Planet of the Apps alongside fellow mentors on the show Gwyneth Paltrow and will.i.am.

Episodes of Planet of the Apps are now on Apple Music.
