Joel Edgerton Bares Fit Body for Shirtless Swim in Sydney!
Joel Edgerton is soaking wet while walking out of the water following a swim on Thursday (June 15) in Sydney, Australia.
The 42-year-old actor went shirtless and bared his fit physique!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joel Edgerton
Joel‘s new movie It Comes at Night is currently playing in theaters. There has been a lot of buzz this week about how the trailer seems to tell a completely different story than the actual film. The reviews have been great though!
40+ pictures inside of Joel Edgerton going shirtless at the beach…