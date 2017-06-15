Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 9:11 pm

Joel Edgerton Bares Fit Body for Shirtless Swim in Sydney!

Joel Edgerton is soaking wet while walking out of the water following a swim on Thursday (June 15) in Sydney, Australia.

The 42-year-old actor went shirtless and bared his fit physique!

Joel‘s new movie It Comes at Night is currently playing in theaters. There has been a lot of buzz this week about how the trailer seems to tell a completely different story than the actual film. The reviews have been great though!

Photos: BackGrid USA
