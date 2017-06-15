Jon Hamm, Lily James, & Ansel Elgort Premiere 'Baby Driver'

Jon Hamm looks handsome in a silver suit as he arrives at the premiere of his new film Baby Driver on Wednesday night (June 14) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Lily James, Ansel Elgort and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, Jamie Foxx, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jon Bernthal.

Aubrey Plaza, Ashley Greene, and Zach Braff both stepped out to attend the premiere as well.

Baby Driver is set to hit theaters on June 28.

FYI: Aubrey is wearing a Armani dress and Jimmy Choo shoes while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

