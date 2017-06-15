Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 5:30 am

Jon Hamm Praises Gal Gadot's Role in 'Wonder Woman'

Jon Hamm Praises Gal Gadot's Role in 'Wonder Woman'

Jon Hamm makes his way through LAX Airport after a flight on Tuesday night (June 13) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor touched town in LA ahead of the premiere of his upcoming movie Baby Driver.

During a recent interview, Jon praised his former co-star and close friend Gal Gadot‘s role in the new Wonder Woman film.

“If you look at what’s happening right now with Patty Jenkins’ movie and my friend Gal Gadot’s movie, and the box office right now, it’s been a pretty good year,” Jon told The Today Show. “I got to see that movie Friday, and it was so fantastic and I was so pleased for all involved, especially Gal.”
