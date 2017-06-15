Julia Stiles Shows Off Baby Bump At Paris Premiere Of ‘Riviera’ – Watch Teaser Trailer!

Julia Stiles Shows Off Baby Bump At Paris Premiere Of ‘Riviera’ – Watch Teaser Trailer!
Julia Stiles is gorgeous as she hits the red carpet a the official premiere of her new 10-part drama series Riviera on Wednesday (June 14) at the Cinema Elysees Biarritz in London, England.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with fiance Preston J. Cook, cradled her baby bump while joining co-stars Dimitri Leonidas, Vincent Perez, Chloé Jouannet, Roxane Duran and Phénix Brossard at the event.

Synopsis: After newlywed Georgina's (Stiles) billionaire husband Constantine is killed in a yacht explosion, she is shocked to discover the fortune and lifestyle he maintained was surrounded by violence, lies and murder. She soon must step out of her comfort zone to protect the family...and herself.

Riviera is set to debut on the U.K.'s Sky Atlantic today (June 15) - Watch teaser below!


'Riviera' Teaser Trailer
