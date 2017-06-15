Kate Upton's Colorful Ice Cream Looks Like the Perfect Summer Treat

Kate Upton looks like she’s excited to indulge in her colorful ice cream cone while attending the Studio Svedka summer celebration on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the event were Rumer Willis, who performed a DJ set, and Dancing With the Stars‘ Erika Jayne, who sang for the crowd.

Rumer was joined at the party by her younger sister Tallulah Willis. The party celebrated Svedka Vodka’s bold new flavor, Blue Raspberry.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Roland Mouret dress and YSL shoes. Rumer is wearing a Styland blazer, a Zac Posen top, a Naked Wardrobe skirt, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

10+ pictures inside from the event…