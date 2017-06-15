Top Stories
Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 6:52 pm

Kate Upton's Colorful Ice Cream Looks Like the Perfect Summer Treat

Kate Upton's Colorful Ice Cream Looks Like the Perfect Summer Treat

Kate Upton looks like she’s excited to indulge in her colorful ice cream cone while attending the Studio Svedka summer celebration on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the event were Rumer Willis, who performed a DJ set, and Dancing With the StarsErika Jayne, who sang for the crowd.

Rumer was joined at the party by her younger sister Tallulah Willis. The party celebrated Svedka Vodka’s bold new flavor, Blue Raspberry.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Roland Mouret dress and YSL shoes. Rumer is wearing a Styland blazer, a Zac Posen top, a Naked Wardrobe skirt, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

10+ pictures inside from the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 01
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 02
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 03
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 04
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 05
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 06
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 07
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 08
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 09
kate uptons colorful ice cream cone 10

Photos: Michael Simon
Posted to: Erika Jayne, Kate Upton, Rumer Willis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Serena and Venus' father files for divorce - TMZ
  • Which Harry Potter star sang in the street and no one even noticed? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry says award shows are fake - TooFab
  • This is what Wonder Woman means for female directors - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Tom Holland playfully drag each other on social media - Just Jared Jr