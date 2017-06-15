Top Stories
Watch Miley Cyrus Go Busking Undercover on NYC Subway!

Watch Miley Cyrus Go Busking Undercover on NYC Subway!

DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

DeMario Jackson Releases Statement on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Allegations

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

More Details About Promising 'America's Got Talent' Constestant's Tragic Death Have Been Revealed

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 2:43 am

Katy Perry Says All Award Shows Are Fake: 'They're Constructs'

Katy Perry Says All Award Shows Are Fake: 'They're Constructs'

Katy Perry doesn’t care about how many trophies sit on her shelf at home.

The 32-year-old “Bon Appetit” singer recently opened up about her opinion on award shows in general.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“All the awards shows are fake,” Katy told the New York Times. “And all the awards that I’ve won are fake. They’re constructs.”

Katy has been keeping it real about her evolving career and personal life, which includes her evolving opinion about the industry itself.

TELL JJ: Do you agree with Katy’s opinion on award shows?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Serena and Venus' father files for divorce - TMZ
  • Which Harry Potter star sang in the street and no one even noticed? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry says award shows are fake - TooFab
  • This is what Wonder Woman means for female directors - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Tom Holland playfully drag each other on social media - Just Jared Jr