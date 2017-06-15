Katy Perry Says All Award Shows Are Fake: 'They're Constructs'

Katy Perry doesn’t care about how many trophies sit on her shelf at home.

The 32-year-old “Bon Appetit” singer recently opened up about her opinion on award shows in general.

“All the awards shows are fake,” Katy told the New York Times. “And all the awards that I’ve won are fake. They’re constructs.”

Katy has been keeping it real about her evolving career and personal life, which includes her evolving opinion about the industry itself.

