Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 12:45 pm

Kim Kardashian Writes Message to North West on 4th Birthday!

Kim Kardashian Writes Message to North West on 4th Birthday!

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is turning four years old today!

Kim took to her app to write her daughter a short-and-sweet birthday message.

“Happy birthday to my mini me! I can’t believe you are 4 already. I love you so much, Northie!,” Kim wrote. In addition, Kim also uploaded a video, which you can see in part on her YouTube channel. Watch the video below!

No word just yet on how Kim and Kanye are celebrating North‘s fourth birthday together. Stay tuned for more info.

Happy birthday, North!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Serena and Venus' father files for divorce - TMZ
  • Which Harry Potter star sang in the street and no one even noticed? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry says award shows are fake - TooFab
  • This is what Wonder Woman means for female directors - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Tom Holland playfully drag each other on social media - Just Jared Jr