Thu, 15 June 2017 at 4:00 am

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Jet Out of LAX Together

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Jet Out of LAX Together

Kirsten Dunst is all smiles as she makes her way into LAX airport on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was joined for her flight out of town by her fiance and Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons as he was spotted carrying a guitar case into the airport.

Earlier that same week, Kirsten attended the premiere of her new film The Beguiled alongside her co-stars Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

The Beguiled is set to hit theaters on June 23.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst

