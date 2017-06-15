Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Jet Out of LAX Together

Kirsten Dunst is all smiles as she makes her way into LAX airport on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was joined for her flight out of town by her fiance and Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons as he was spotted carrying a guitar case into the airport.

Earlier that same week, Kirsten attended the premiere of her new film The Beguiled alongside her co-stars Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

The Beguiled is set to hit theaters on June 23.