Kirsten Dunst Talks About Her Relationship with Sofia Coppola

Kirsten Dunst is on the cover of Dazed‘s summer issue, on newsstands June 22.

Elle Fanning, her The Beguiled co-star, is also on a separate cover. Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Kirsten, on her relationship with director Sofia Coppola: “I’ve always looked up to [her] as a sort of older sister. On The Beguiled we became better friends than we’ve ever been.”

Elle, on working with Sofia: “Everything comes together to make a Sofia Coppola film, which is unique. It’s not just the acting. She is involved in every single decision and detail to make it look the way she wants. Even the table reads are beautiful.”

Kirsten, on Elle: “I always thought that Elle’s character was like the naughty girl that got sent to our school to be reformed because she was a sexual deviant.”

