Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, & Tobey Maguire Hang Out in New York City!

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 8:50 am

Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Tobey Maguire were seen hanging out in New York City!

The three Hollywood actors were spotted strolling in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan with a larger group of guys on Wednesday (June 14). Orlando was with his cute pup Mighty. Leonardo wore his ear buds while with the group.

The day before, Leonardo was seen hanging out with Tobey‘s ex Jennifer Meyer. Tobey and Jennifer announced their split back in October of 2016.

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
