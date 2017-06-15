Top Stories
Miley Cyrus Belts Out 'Google Translate Songs' on Fallon (Video)

Miley Cyrus Belts Out 'Google Translate Songs' on Fallon (Video)

Miley Cyrus had a little fun with Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night (June 14) in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer played a game with him called “Google Translate Songs” where they sang some famous tracks, but translated the lyrics using Google – which doesn’t always give you the exact translation.

Miley belted out Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” and some other songs.

Watch below!

And in case you missed it, Miley and Jimmy also wore disguises on the subway and performed her hit “Party in the USA”!


Google Translate Songs with Miley Cyrus on Fallon Tonight
