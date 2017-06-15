Miley Cyrus Explains Exactly Why She Quit Smoking Weed

Miley Cyrus doesn’t smoke marijuana anymore and she’s breaking down the reasons why.

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer opened up about it during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 14) in New York City.

“I wanted to make sure I’m clear about the way I’m talking, Miley said. “And I kept having this nightmare…I had a dream I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason. That I would get so stoned that I would just die, which I Googled and that’s never happened. I kept having this nightmare.”

“No one’s ever died from weed but no one’s ever smoked as much as I did,” she added.

Miley Cyrus On Why She Stopped Smoking Weed

