Thu, 15 June 2017 at 2:30 pm

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Vocal Chops With 'Inspired' on 'Fallon Tonight' (Videos)

Miley Cyrus brought her latest song “Inspired” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 14) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer sounded amazing as she also belted out her hit song “Malibu” too.

In case you missed it, Miley and host Jimmy Fallon also wore disguises and surprised people on the subway platform with an impromptu concert – complete with “Party in the USA.”

Watch Miley‘s performance below!


Miley Cyrus Performs “Inspired” on Fallon Tonight

Click inside to watch Miley’s performance of “Malibu” too…


Miley Cyrus Performs “Malibu” on Fallon Tonight
