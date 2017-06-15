Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Vocal Chops With 'Inspired' on 'Fallon Tonight' (Videos)

Miley Cyrus brought her latest song “Inspired” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 14) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer sounded amazing as she also belted out her hit song “Malibu” too.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

In case you missed it, Miley and host Jimmy Fallon also wore disguises and surprised people on the subway platform with an impromptu concert – complete with “Party in the USA.”

Miley Cyrus Performs “Inspired” on Fallon Tonight

Miley Cyrus Performs “Malibu” on Fallon Tonight