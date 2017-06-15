North West Celebrates 4th Birthday at Chuck E. Cheese's!

North West lived out the ultimate fantasy for a children’s birthday party with a bash at Chuck E. Cheese’s!

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rang in her fourth birthday surrounded by friends and family on Thursday morning (June 15) at the fun zone.

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of North sitting in front of her birthday cake and a child wearing a shirt from Chuck E. Cheese’s can be seen behind her. She also shared a video of her and niece Dream!

Kim and Kourtney both took to Snapchat to share photos of North‘s birthday balloons at home.