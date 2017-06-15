Pregnant Whitney Port Cradles Baby Bump at Her Baby Shower!

Whitney Port poses for a photo with husband Tim Rosenman while attending her baby shower hosted by Amazon Baby Registry last week in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old former reality star, who is currently pregnant with her first child, cradled her baby bump and let friends and family rub her belly throughout the party.

“I’m not the kind of girl that wanted to have a ‘ladies who lunch’ situation,” Whitney told People about the event. “I really wanted all of our friends to come — both Timmy and mine — and for it to be a really casual and relaxed party as opposed to a fancy luncheon.”

