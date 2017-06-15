Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 2:47 pm

Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit To Borough Market After London Terror Attacks!

Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit To Borough Market After London Terror Attacks!

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to the just re-opened Borough Market this afternoon (June 15) to meet with Londoners in support of the multiple attacks that took place on Saturday night (June 3).

“The strength of London and this community as a whole was magic,” the 32-year-old expressed as he visited the scene where three men stabbed multiple people indiscriminately inside a Borough Market restaurant and bar near the London bridge.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

Harry spent most of his time visiting various shop owners at the Borough Market, including bakers and produce seller. Harry also met with a security guard who was present on the night of the attack, according to ABC, and stopped to meet restaurant staff near where the attackers were finally killed by police.

Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 01
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 02
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 03
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 04
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 05
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 06
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 07
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 08
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 09
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 10
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 11
prince harry makes surprise visit to borough market after terror attack 12

Credit: John Stillwell - WPA Pool; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Serena and Venus' father files for divorce - TMZ
  • Which Harry Potter star sang in the street and no one even noticed? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry says award shows are fake - TooFab
  • This is what Wonder Woman means for female directors - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Tom Holland playfully drag each other on social media - Just Jared Jr