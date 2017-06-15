Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit To Borough Market After London Terror Attacks!

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to the just re-opened Borough Market this afternoon (June 15) to meet with Londoners in support of the multiple attacks that took place on Saturday night (June 3).

“The strength of London and this community as a whole was magic,” the 32-year-old expressed as he visited the scene where three men stabbed multiple people indiscriminately inside a Borough Market restaurant and bar near the London bridge.

Harry spent most of his time visiting various shop owners at the Borough Market, including bakers and produce seller. Harry also met with a security guard who was present on the night of the attack, according to ABC, and stopped to meet restaurant staff near where the attackers were finally killed by police.