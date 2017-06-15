Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 9:33 am

Rebel Wilson Wins Defamation Case: 'I Had to Stand Up to a Bully'

Rebel Wilson speaks to reporters after winning her defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media on Thursday (June 15) in Melbourne, Australia.

The comedian and actress sued Australian publisher Bauer Media for stories that were published in 2015 that she said defamed her and made her out to be a liar. As a result, Rebel alleged she lost out on movie roles. The jury of six unanimously agreed with Rebel.

“I had to stand up to a bully, a huge media organisation, Bauer Media, who maliciously took me down in 2015 with a series of grubby and completely false articles,” Rebel told reporters outside of the courthouse (via the BBC).

