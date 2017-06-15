Top Stories
Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 11:51 pm

Reese Witherspoon Falls for Younger Guy in 'Home Again' Trailer

Reese Witherspoon is getting back to her rom-com roots with the upcoming movie Home Again, which follows a newly-single mom falling in love with a much younger guy.

Recently separated from her husband, (Michael Sheen), Alice (Witherspoon) decides to start over by moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two young daughters. During a night out on her 40th birthday, Alice meets three aspiring filmmakers who happen to be in need of a place to live. Alice agrees to let the guys stay in her guest house temporarily, but the arrangement ends up unfolding in unexpected ways. Alice’s unlikely new family and new romance comes to a crashing halt when her ex-husband shows up, suitcase in hand.

Home Again, in theaters this September, also stars Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Candice Bergen, and Lake Bell.


Home Again – Official Trailer – In Theaters September
reese witherspoon falls for younger guy in home again trailer 01
reese witherspoon falls for younger guy in home again trailer 02
reese witherspoon falls for younger guy in home again trailer 03

Photos: Open Road Films
