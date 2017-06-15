Reese Witherspoon Falls for Younger Guy in 'Home Again' Trailer

Reese Witherspoon is getting back to her rom-com roots with the upcoming movie Home Again, which follows a newly-single mom falling in love with a much younger guy.

Recently separated from her husband, (Michael Sheen), Alice (Witherspoon) decides to start over by moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two young daughters. During a night out on her 40th birthday, Alice meets three aspiring filmmakers who happen to be in need of a place to live. Alice agrees to let the guys stay in her guest house temporarily, but the arrangement ends up unfolding in unexpected ways. Alice’s unlikely new family and new romance comes to a crashing halt when her ex-husband shows up, suitcase in hand.

Home Again, in theaters this September, also stars Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Candice Bergen, and Lake Bell.



