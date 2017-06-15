Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon Goes Fishing With Her Son Deacon!

Reese Witherspoon Goes Fishing With Her Son Deacon!

Reese Witherspoon and her 13-year-old son Deacon are currently on a “wilderness adventure” in Canada and fishing is their latest activity!

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared photos and videos from the fishing trip on her Instagram Stories.

Reese and Deacon bundled up in matching red jumpsuits and jackets and they successfully caught some fish!

The day before, the mother-son duo went on a “river kayaking adventure” and Reese shared some photos from the excursion in a slideshow on her Instagram account. See the photos below.
