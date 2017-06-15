Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Share Son Caiden Zane's First Photo!

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid have shared the first photo of Caiden Zane Lochte, born one week ago on June 8!

The 25-year-old model posted a photo of her newborn with a really sweet caption, reading, “My little pumpkin and that smirk 😍👶🏼 After almost 26 hours of an unfortunate induced labor the greatest joy entered our lives. Caiden Zane Lochte born 6-8-17. 7lbs and 14oz of pure bliss. I Immediately placed him on my chest, he looked me in the eyes and just gazed. I burst into tears and I will cherish that unforgettable moment for the rest of my life. That moment, I felt so many sweet unexplainable feelings and an infinite amount of love. He is amazing in every single way and I’m so lucky to be his mommy. Ryan stayed by side the entire and encouraged me along the way 🙏🏼 To see the look on his face when he saw Caiden was adorable and priceless, it was such an emotional moment for the both of us. I’m in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart. ❤️ #love #family #CaidenZaneLochte.”

Congrats again to Ryan and Kayla on the birth of their baby boy!