Thu, 15 June 2017 at 11:03 am

Shania Twain: 'Life's About To Get Good' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Shania Twain is back in the game with the premiere of her brand new song called “Life’s About to Get Good,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the lead single off the 51-year-old singer’s first full-length album in nearly 15 years, titled NOW, which will be released on September 29.

“I chose this as the lead single because, first of all, it’s very energizing, and I really felt that I needed to feel that positive energy, first coming back out again after so long,” Shania told iHeartRadio. “It just puts me in a good mood, and lifts me up, and also reflects on my true state of mind over these last few years that have been challenging. So, the song is about truth, pain, optimism, joy in pain, and it says everything I want to say after being gone so long.”

Life’s About To Get Good” is also available on iTunes and Spotify now!


Shania Twain – ‘Life’s About to Get Good’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Shania Twain’s brand new single…
