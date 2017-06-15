Suki Waterhouse Supports Pal Georgia May Jagger at Volcom x GMJ Launch!

Georgia May Jagger poses for a photo with her friend Suki Waterhouse at the launch of Volcom x GMJ at Start Los Angeles on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old model and daughter of rocker Mick Jagger collaborated with Volcom on a new collection.

“I felt that even though it was a small collection, everything didn’t necessarily have to be similar,” Georgia told WWD about the collection. “The boho thing is not necessarily my vibe. This collection is more about tomboys who like to dress up.”