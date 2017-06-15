Top Stories
Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 11:01 pm

Suki Waterhouse Supports Pal Georgia May Jagger at Volcom x GMJ Launch!

Suki Waterhouse Supports Pal Georgia May Jagger at Volcom x GMJ Launch!

Georgia May Jagger poses for a photo with her friend Suki Waterhouse at the launch of Volcom x GMJ at Start Los Angeles on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old model and daughter of rocker Mick Jagger collaborated with Volcom on a new collection.

“I felt that even though it was a small collection, everything didn’t necessarily have to be similar,” Georgia told WWD about the collection. “The boho thing is not necessarily my vibe. This collection is more about tomboys who like to dress up.”
Just Jared on Facebook
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 01
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 02
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 03
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 04
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 05
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 06
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 07
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 08
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 09
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 10
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 11
suki waterhouse supports georgia may jagger fashion launch 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Georgia May Jagger, Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Serena and Venus' father files for divorce - TMZ
  • Which Harry Potter star sang in the street and no one even noticed? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry says award shows are fake - TooFab
  • This is what Wonder Woman means for female directors - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Tom Holland playfully drag each other on social media - Just Jared Jr