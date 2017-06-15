The Killers: 'The Man' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

The Killers are back at it again with their brand new song called “The Man,” and you can stream it right here!

The track – produced by Garret “Jacknife” Lee and longtime collaborator Stuart Price – is the lead single from the Brandon Flowers-fronted band’s fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful, which is due out sometime in September via Island Records.

“The Man” finds Brandon “looking back on his younger self, the ‘Brandon Flowers’ persona from their Grammy-nominated debut Hot Fuss, and reconciling that wide-eyed character with the man he is now,” as the press release states.

“The Man” is also available on Spotify and iTunes!



