Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Toned Tummy While Shopping

Vanessa Hudgens treated herself to a shopping spree this week!

The 28-year-old actress and new So You Think You Can Dance judge was spotted picking up some items at Urban Outfitters on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

She rocked a navy blue crop top that showed off her toned midriff, dip dye jeans with an embroidered design, and Gucci pumps.

We’re also loving V‘s long red nails, matching red lips, elegant body chain, and wicker purse.

Last week, Vanessa had a blast hanging out with with Kate Beckinsale at the Moschino fashion show.

Vanessa also recently reunited with her boyfriend Austin Butler after he returned home from filming the upcoming season of The Shannara Chronicles in New Zealand.